Kuwait - Chairman of Kuwait’s Competition Protection Agency (CPA) Dr. Rashed Al- Ajmi discussed with Omani Minister of Commerce and Industry Qais Al-Yousef the sturdy relations between their two countries and ways of promoting such relations in field of competition protection.

This came during meeting between the Kuwaiti delegation to the Third Arab Competition Forum and the Omani minister on Wednesday. Both sides reviewed the exchange of expertise and information, in addition to hosting training courses, symposiums and workshops.

The Kuwaiti initiative that included a Memorandum of Understanding between Kuwait and Oman regarding competition protection was also discussed, as the two stated that they are looking forward to the signing of the MoU. Member of the CPA board of directors and member of delegation Ahmad Al-Mutairan stated to the press that this exchange of knowledge is key towards cementing relations and furthering culture of economics in Arab countries, expressing gratitude to the Omani Sultanate for hosting such an event. He added that the forum handled defining the effect of competition and monopoly during the covid-19 pandemic.

Monopoly

Meanwhile, director of monopoly investigations within CPA, Al-Anoud Al-Fahad, affirmed that CPA works on analyzing various modes of dealing with competition protections and curbing monopoly schemes including drafting policies and certain necessary measures.

The Third Arab Competition Forum launched in Oman with participation of Kuwaiti delegation and a number of policy makers, economic experts and legalists. The forums aims to collect concrete recommendations on future activities related to advancing and enforcing competition policy, and thereby inform competition policymaking in the Arab region.

