KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait, represented by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, will host on Tuesday the meetings of GCC Ministers of Commerce and Industry, aimed at enhancing economic and industrial integration, promote entrepreneurship, and support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across member states.



The two-day event will commence with the Fourth Gulf Entrepreneurship Forum, organized by the National Fund for SMEs Development, featuring three sessions on challenges and expansion opportunities for SMEs, empowerment strategies for entrepreneurs, and Gulf economic integration and government support mechanisms.

The forum will include two specialized workshops, the first on pitching business ideas to investors, and the second on using artificial intelligence strategies to expand business expansion in the Gulf market and entering new regional markets effectively.



Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel and GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi will inaugurate the Third Gulf Industrial Exhibition, organized by the Public Authority for Industry, featuring a panel discussion with GCC industry undersecretaries on sustainable industrial security.



The session will also include the launch of the Gulf Industrial Platform and the honoring of factories winning the 2025 Gulf Industrial Excellence Award, recognizing outstanding contributions to regional industrial development and innovation.

On the second and final day, five meetings will be held, including the 69th meeting of the GCC Commercial Cooperation Committee, which will review progress on joint trade programs, market integration, and mechanisms to facilitate the movement of goods and services.



This will be followed by the 55th meeting of the Industrial Cooperation Committee, aiming to boost Gulf industrial integration through localization projects, factory support initiatives, and the promotion of joint industrial investments across the region.



Later on Wednesday, the 10th Ministerial Committee for Standardization will set unified Gulf product standards and strengthen trade confidence, followed by consultative meetings among GCC ministers, entrepreneurs, and chamber heads to enhance partnerships, support SMEs, and promote regional market expansion and investment.

