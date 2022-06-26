In terms of mobile Internet speed for the month of May on the “Speed Test” index, Kuwait ranked fifth globally and third in the Gulf region after the UAE, which is second globally and Qatar, which is third globally, reports Al-Rai daily. In fixed broadband Internet speed, Kuwait ranked second in the Gulf and 22nd globally. The mobile Internet download speed in Kuwait was 104.47 MB per second, and 105.07 MB per second for the fixed broadband Internet download speed.

Also, the mobile Internet download speed in Kuwait reached 22.40 Mbps, and 26.33 Mbps for fixed broadband. According to the Global Speed Test Index for the month of May, Norway and Singapore topped in terms of global mobile speeds with average download speed of 129.40 Mbps and fixed broadband speeds of 209.21 Mbps. It should be noted that Ookla’s Speed Test index compares Internet speed data from around the world every month. The global benchmark data comes from hundreds of millions of tests conducted by real people who use Speedtest every month to test their performance online.

