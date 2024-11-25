KUWAIT CITY: The Public Authority for Industry (PAI) has issued 25 warnings to companies and commercial establishments for breaching laws and executive regulations related to industrial projects and safety requirements. Additionally, four commercial establishments were shut down for non-compliance with these regulations. In a related development, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Khalifa Al-Ajeel, has renewed the mandate of the Permanent Committee for the Appointment of Conformity Assessment Bodies within the Public Authority for Industry. The committee is chaired by the Deputy Director General for Specifications and Industrial Services, with eight members representing the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Public Authority for Industry.

The committee’s responsibilities include: Establishing standards and requirements to evaluate and appoint conformity assessment bodies, including inspection entities, product certification organizations, laboratories, and other related bodies. Reviewing and updating technical regulations and related documents. Examining requests and documents submitted by conformity assessment bodies seeking appointment. The committee is also tasked with conducting evaluations, inspections, and regular follow-ups on both applicant bodies and already-appointed entities. This ensures that the appointment processes are transparent and compliant with standards. Furthermore, the committee is authorized to make decisions regarding the appointment of new conformity assessment bodies, allowing them to perform conformity investigations. To address disputes, a separate standardization committee has been established to review grievances related to the decisions of the appointment committee. This committee handles complaints and may suspend or revoke appointments if the appointed entities fail to meet the required standards.

