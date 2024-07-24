KUWAIT CITY: The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has clarified that graduates who refuse a job opportunity will permanently lose their right to the “graduate bonus.” This forfeiture applies even if the initial reason for the loss is later resolved. The Al-Seyassah daily specified certain situations leading to this permanent loss of employment, registration in the Bar Association for law graduates, refusal of a job opportunity in the government sector and refusal of two job opportunities in the private sector.

To maintain eligibility for the graduate bonus, recipients must conduct a monthly periodic review online. PAM emphasized that failure to do so may result in the suspension of disbursement. The circumstances that trigger the suspension of the bonus include receiving assistance from the Ministry of Social Affairs, nomination by the Civil Service Commission, enrollment in a training course with a monthly stipend and completion of studies.

However, if the reason for the suspension is resolved, the disbursement can resume and to reapply for the graduate bonus, graduates must submit the following documents — academic certificate, equivalency certificate (if the degree is from a private university or outside Kuwait) and IBAN salary transfer certificate. Applications must be submitted online within three months of receiving the academic certificate to avoid losing retroactive benefits. Applications can be submitted through the ‘Sahel’ platform or the Authority’s website. The Public Authority for Manpower also offers periodic guidance sessions with certified career guidance counselors. These sessions provide insights into job security, advantages of working in the private sector, interview preparation, and how to determine career preferences in the private sector.

