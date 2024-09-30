KUWAIT CITY: The Higher Purchasing Committee for Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and its subsidiaries announced the awarding of the tender of Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) for the development, modernization, licensing, and provision of technical support and maintenance services for the latter’s cybersecurity systems.

The tender was awarded to Al-KharafiComputers Company at a value of KD 959,000 based on the lowest bid principle and its compliance with the terms and specifications. The contract period is three years, excluding the preparation and equipment three months. The official gazette, Kuwait Al-Youm, also revealed that KOTC announced the first extension of the closing date for the tender to supply navigational charts and navigation notices, as well as publications for ships, from Oct 1 to Oct 15. The validity of the bids is 90 days from the closing date.

