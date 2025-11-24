KUWAIT - The Ministry of Oil and the Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Kuwait Diplomatic Institute, in coordination with the GCC Secretariat General, conducted on Sunday a Gulf-wide workshop on Energy and Climate, attended by Minister of Oil Tariq Al-Roumi.



In a statement, Al-Roumi expressed pride in Kuwait for hosting the workshop, noting its success reflects the efforts and commitment of both organizing institutions, adding that it reinforces the GCC's standing voice in global energy and climate dialogue.



Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Saud Al-Nasser Diplomatic Institute, Ambassador Nasser Al-Subaih, said that the workshop comes at a time when oil- and gas-producing nations are under rising global pressures.



He added that many climate discussions unfairly ignore the historical responsibility of industrialized states.

Al-Subaih stressed that Gulf oil and gas exporting states are being targeted by selective, unilateral measures that threaten their exports, while their real role as investors in renewables, hydrogen, and low-carbon technology is often downplayed.



He added that one of the workshop's objectives is to build Gulf capacity to deliver a fact-based, science-driven narrative that rebuts misperceptions in international forums and clarifies the Gulf's positive contribution to the global energy transition.



Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil Sheikh Dr. Nimer Fahad Al-Malik Al-Sabah said the workshop is especially vital amid the current volatile energy market.



He emphasized the need for unified Gulf coordination and a clear, responsible message to the world, underlining that media plays a central role in communicating the GCC's balanced policies - supporting both energy security and environmental protection.

The Undersecretary also stressed the importance of equipping Gulf institutions with effective communication tools and accurate data-driven media strategies, to present their positions with professionalism and transparency.



Foe her pat, Director of Public Relations and Petroleum Media at the Ministry Sheikha Tamader Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, affirmed Kuwait's commitment to strengthening specialized media discourse in energy and climate.

She highlighted the need to train national oil-sector professionals in communication and analysis, so they can articulate the GCC's evolving role in climate action and sustainable development.



Sheikha Tamader noted that the idea for such a specialized workshop was proposed in Kuwait during a meeting of GCC oil undersecretaries, recognizing a growing need to communicate scientifically backed, balanced narratives on energy.

