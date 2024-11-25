KUWAIT CITY: In line with its nationwide network expansion efforts, Burgan Bank announced the opening of its newest corporate branch in Sabhan, strategically positioned to cater to the expanding business community in the area. This new branch underscores the Bank's commitment to delivering personalized banking services tailored for corporate clients while facilitating efficient daily operations.

The Sabhan branch complements Burgan Bank’s existing network of corporate branches, including those at the Bank’s Head Office and Al-Shaheed Tower, further enhancing the Bank's ability to serve businesses throughout Kuwait. With services designed for routine banking needs such as account management, record modifications, and withdrawals, the new branch is equipped to meet the diverse requirements of companies in Sabhan and the surrounding industrial areas.

Commenting on the branch opening, Mr. Mohammad Najeeb Al Zanki, General Manager – Corporate Banking at Burgan Bank, stated: “The inauguration of the Sabhan branch marks a significant milestone in our strategy to enhance corporate banking services across Kuwait. We aim to provide businesses in the Sabhan area with convenient access to banking solutions that support their growth and operational needs. Our commitment to delivering excellence remains at the forefront as we expand our network and service offerings.”

Burgan Bank is committed to delivering distinctive and customized financial solutions that address the unique demands of businesses, including those related to upcoming government contracts. This approach not only supports economic growth but also aligns with the Bank’s vision to foster economic development and strengthen Kuwait’s business landscape. By positioning itself as a reliable partner, Burgan Bank assists companies in overcoming challenges and driving success in the market.

Additionally, Burgan Bank offers innovative payroll solutions to meet diverse business requirements, helping streamline financial operations, particularly salary management. With its continuously expanding corporate banking products and services, the Bank is focused on enhancing financial accessibility and optimizing the banking experience for businesses.

The Sabhan branch will also be supported by Burgan Bank’s Relationship Managers, based at the Bank’s headquarters, who offer customized banking solutions for more complex corporate requirements, such as financing and facility management.

As Burgan Bank continues to grow its corporate banking presence, the Sabhan branch is part of a broader strategy to provide innovative banking solutions and exceptional customer service, enhancing the experience for businesses across Kuwait.

