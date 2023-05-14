WASHINGTON: Official talks were held between Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington late Thursday.

At the onset of the meeting, Sheikh Salem conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, wishing the US continued growth, prosperity and progress.

Sheikh Salem commended Kuwaiti-US strategic partnership and distinguished cooperation between both friendly countries at all levels and in various fields, based on pillars of security and defense, promotion of investment, exchange of expertise and development of education and medicine and others. He also spoke highly of firm and close cooperation between both sides at international gatherings, hoping that this level of bilateral coordination would continue.

On his part, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced much gratitude to the State of Kuwait for its efforts in the evacuation of US citizens from Sudan amid critical and complicated security conditions. He also commended distinguished friendship and existing strategic partnership with the State of Kuwait in all fields, hoping that it would be expanded to cover more domains.

The US secretary, further, lauded existing communication and coordination between both friendly countries on the international scene, while hailing Kuwait’s wise and balanced foreign policy and fervent efforts to ensure regional security and peace. During the official talks, both sides discussed the latest regional and international developments, including in Sudan, and shared views on a set of vital regional issues and ways of promoting bilateral cooperation to ensure peace and stability worldwide. In this regard, the Kuwaiti foreign minister spoke highly of joint efforts being exerted by the US and Saudi Arabia to put an end to ongoing fighting between Sudanese rivals and resolve the crisis through dialogue.

They also addressed the developments of Syria, Palestine, Iraq and Yemen, vowing joint efforts to strengthen security and stability in the region. The meeting was attended by Kuwait’s Ambassador to the United States Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Nasser Al-Saud Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Foreign Minister’s Office Affairs/Minister Plenipotentiary Nawaf Al-Ahmad, and a number of senior officials of Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy in Washington. This is the first official visit by the Kuwaiti foreign minister to Washington since he took up his position. On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State of Kuwait plays a vital role in Middle East and world peace.

Blinken made the remark during official talks held with visiting Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Washington, saying that both sides share views on a variety of issues including Syria, Yemen and the entire Middle East region The US secretary also voiced gratitude to Kuwait for its efforts aiming at revolving the Sudanese crisis.

For his part, the Kuwaiti foreign minister said that Kuwait and the US have a very strong strategic partnership and friendship, saying that he would discuss with his US counterpart how to promote this partnership. He said the US plays an important role in keeping peace and security in the region, hoping that it would continue playing its role in maintaining regional stability. He added that amid the numerous regional and international crises, the State of Kuwait, as a bridge-builder, tries to resolve such conflicts by peaceful means.

Speaking to KUNA following the meeting, the Kuwaiti foreign minister said he had a “good” meeting with his US counterpart in Washington, adding that he had asked Blinken to convey the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to US President Joe Biden.

