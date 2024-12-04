KUWAIT CITY, Dec 3: Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) Captain Abdul Mohsen Al-Faqan has unveiled the airline’s plans to expand its flight network and introduce new tourist destinations to better serve the citizens and expatriates in the coming period. In an exclusive statement to the newspaper, Al- Faqan explained that KAC is currently exploring the addition of several new tourist destinations over the next few years, in line with its anticipated growth in fleet size and the number of international routes.

He pointed out that many popular destinations, particularly in the Middle East, are in demand year-round and are not seasonal, making them key areas of focus for the airline. He affirmed the increasing demand for destinations like China and Thailand, along with consistent year-round interest in various cities such as London, Paris, Rome, Milan and Geneva; as well as America and Turkey. He explained that offering direct flights to these locations, combined with exceptional services for passengers, significantly contributed to sustained demand.

Furthermore, the airline is studying plans to increase the frequency of flights to Barcelona, potentially raising the weekly number from three to four or five, in response to growing customer interest, he added. Regarding the resumption of flights to Lebanon, Al-Faqan disclosed that a specialized team within the airline has conducted an extensive security assessment in collaboration with the concerned authorities to evaluate the political and security situation in Beirut. He added that once the government approves the resumption of flights, the airline will promptly reinstate its services to Beirut, considering it is an essential destination in the airline’s network.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

