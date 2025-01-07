Bahrain’s commitment to economic diversification, sustainability, and innovation, guided by its Vision 2030 strategic framework, is the focus of ‘The Report: Bahrain 2024,’ the latest publication by Oxford Business Group (OBG).

The report examines the kingdom’s progress in achieving long-term socio-economic transformation, spotlighting key sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, tourism, ICT, and renewable energy. Bahrain’s proactive transition from oil dependency to high-value industries has positioned it as a dynamic location for investment and business in the Gulf.

A dedicated chapter on sustainability highlights the country’s efforts to integrate environmental goals into its economic framework. The report also explores the role of Bahrain’s Vision 2030 in fostering growth across non-hydrocarbon sectors, with a particular focus on the potential for new technologies to strengthen industrial capacity and boost manufacturing competitiveness.

Bahrain’s tourism landscape is also in the spotlight, with innovative strategies being employed to attract visitors and redefine the sector’s role in economic growth.

“Bahrain’s strategic approach to development is positioning it for long-term economic gains,” said OBG’s managing director for the Middle East Jana Treeck. “The kingdom’s efforts to accelerate its economic diversification and sustainability agenda are bearing fruit, with tangible progress across key industries. This report provides a timely and comprehensive analysis of emerging opportunities in Bahrain’s dynamic market.”

“Bahrain’s proactive policies and focus on innovation are positioning it to navigate global challenges while fostering sustainable growth,” added OBG’s editor-in-chief Oliver Cornock. “The report underscores the kingdom’s achievements and highlights the key sectors driving its economic transformation.”

The report features interviews with high-profile figures, including Sustainable Development Minister and Bahrain EDB chief executive Noor Al Khulaif, Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Oil and Environment Minister Dr Mohamed Bin Daina, NBB Group chief executive Usman Ahmed and Alba chief executive Ali Al Baqali. It is produced in partnership with Bahrain Bourse and KPMG Fakhro.

