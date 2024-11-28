H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s meeting, reviewing the most recent updates on the Emirati Family Growth Programme, an initiative aiming to support the growth, stability and cohesion of Emirati families across Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, presented an overview of the programme’s progress, in the presence of Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri highlighted the achievements across six key initiatives launched and implemented under the umbrella of the Emirati Family Growth Programme, including the Rental Assistance for Newlyweds Initiative, the Facilitated Marriage Loan Initiative, the Extending Housing Loan Repayment Period Initiative, the Maternity Leave Support for Women Working in Private Sector Initiative, the Home Visit Service Initiative, and the Loan Partial Deduction Initiative.

H.H. was also briefed on performance indicators of key government initiatives designed to strengthen and support the growth of Emirati families, including the Medeem initiative, which aims to build stable and cohesive families by providing tailored services for soon-to-be-married youth, newlyweds, families, parents, and professionals involved in wedding-related industries.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that this initiative, together with other community-focused programmes and strategies, including the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy, underscore the leadership’s commitment to building strong foundations for Emirati families, inspired by the belief that stable families are the cornerstone of a cohesive society that advances sustainable development across various sectors.

During the meeting, H.H. also reviewed the latest updates on key government projects, initiatives, and programmes designed to fulfil citizens’ requirements while elevating the wellbeing of both citizens and residents through advancing infrastructure development and improving the efficiency and quality of community services.