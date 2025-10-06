JAKARTA - Invest Oman, representing the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, is organising ‘Advantage Oman Business Dialogue — Indonesia’ — a forum that brings together a select group of prominent investors and senior executives from over 30 leading Indonesian companies.

The dialogue will focus on strategic economic sectors of mutual priority, including mining, manufacturing, food security, tourism and aviation, with the aim of showcasing promising investment opportunities in the Sultanate of Oman and strengthening economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Indonesia marks the third destination in the 2025 global outreach series led by the Investment Promotion Directorate, following the successful business dialogues held in India and Canada in September.

The event will serve as a dynamic platform for direct engagement between Omani and Indonesian business communities, fostering new partnerships and facilitating the exchange of insights on how to best leverage the economic strengths of both nations. The Omani delegation will also present a comprehensive overview of the Sultanate of Oman’s competitive advantages — from its strategic geographic location as a gateway to the Middle East and North Africa, to its long-term political and economic stability, major ongoing development projects and the array of government incentives and facilitations that make Oman’s investment environment both attractive and efficient.

Nasima bint Yahya al Balushiyah, Director General of the Investment Services Centre at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, stated:

“This dialogue offers an exceptional opportunity to introduce the Indonesian business community to Oman’s unique investment proposition and to explore potential areas of collaboration across vital sectors, fostering long-term partnerships and driving economic growth for both nations”.

Mohammed bin Ali al Lawati, Director of the Investment Promotion Department at the Ministry, added: “Following our successful business dialogues in India and Canada, we are now focusing on the Indonesian market as part of our October 2025 agenda. The ‘Advantage Oman’ initiative reflects Oman’s strong commitment to expanding its economic partnerships across Asia, strengthening direct engagement with Indonesian investors; and presenting distinctive investment opportunities supported by an enabling business environment, attractive government incentives, and large-scale strategic projects that pave the way for sustainable growth”.

Advantage Oman "Business Dialogue — Indonesia" is part of a broader international initiative aimed at enhancing Oman’s position as a regional investment hub and opening new avenues for economic partnerships with global markets. Targeted countries are viewed as strategic partners offering tangible opportunities to develop high-value investments in promising sectors, while promoting innovation, knowledge exchange and technology transfer between Oman and these key markets.

