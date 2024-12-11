Muscat – Intisar El-Sisi, the wife of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, departed the Sultanate of Oman following a private visit that spanned several days.

During her stay, Sisi engaged in activities that highlighted the warm relations between Oman and Egypt, underscoring the shared cultural and historical ties between the two nations.

Sisi expressed her gratitude for the hospitality and warm reception she received during her time in Oman, which was hosted in a spirit of friendship and goodwill.

Her departure marks the conclusion of a visit that reinforces the enduring bonds between the two countries.

