Dubai - Gilbert F. Houngbo, the Director General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), has welcomed the efforts made by the UAE to reform social protection and services, and hailed the country’s plans to embrace the technology needed to make these reforms come true.

He highlighted in this regard the recent unemployment insurance scheme launched by the UAE government.

“I had an opportunity to meet with the UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and we discussed the latest labour reforms the Emirates has put in place and I welcomed them as part of the efforts made by the UAE to strengthen social protection. The minister informed me about the recent unemployment insurance scheme launched by the Ministry and how 60,000 sign up as beneficiaries in 2 days. We do believe that the country is making efforts, and when efforts are made we need to encourage and recognise them. I’m pleased to see such efforts going on and also pleased to see the ambition the UAE has in continuing to reform the labour market. The UAE does not only reform the labour market, but also puts technology into play to help these reforms,” ILO Chief told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Government Summit that kicked off in Dubai yesterday.

No lasting peace without social justice.

Shifting to the challenges the ILO is facing under the volatile circumstances the world is going through, the international official said, “When you look at the geopolitics of today, you see on the one hand opportunities for economic growth and job creation, while on the other hand we have growing inequalities which really put people under poverty lines.

“In the meantime there is another challenge for me, which is environmental protection of the planet. Besides economic growth, there is social justice and environmental protection. These are in my view the three pillars that should move side by side. And to do that we really need a new impetus as far as social justice is concerned. I believe that there is no lasting peace without social justice.”

He underscored the need for forming a coalition bringing together international financing institutions, labour federations, civil societies and the private sector to strengthen social justice.

He noted that the transition to green economy and then to digital economy feature high on the ILO’s set of priorities.

“Transition to green economy is among the key challenges facing the ILO. We want to make sure that workers are not treated unfairly in that transition. And here lies the necessity of enhancing the skills of workers, not only to meet the requirements for the transition to green economy but also the transition to digital economy.”