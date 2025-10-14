MUSCAT: As Oman’s energy sector stands at a crossroads between legacy infrastructure and renewable ambition, IEEE PowerTalks 2025 opened in Muscat this week with a message that blended urgency with optimism: the energy transition is no longer a distant goal, but an engineering and policy challenge unfolding in real time.

The opening ceremony, held under the theme “Accelerating Energy Transition in Oman”, set a clear direction for the three-day forum, one that resonates deeply with the country’s current crossroads. For Oman, the call to accelerate is not just rhetorical but structural: rising domestic demand, fluctuating hydrocarbon revenues and mounting climate pressures are reshaping the energy equation.

Dr Carole Nakhle, CEO of Crystol Energy, addressed this tension head-on in her keynote, underscoring that a successful transition demands more than technology alone. “Energy transition is not just about replacing fuels. It is about building systems that are efficient, resilient and inclusive”, she said. Her remarks underscored that Oman’s path forward lies in aligning policy, investment and innovation into a coherent framework — one capable of balancing diversification with long-term energy security.

She was joined by Eng Ala Moosa, CEO of Nama Electricity Distribution, who reaffirmed the company’s role in shaping a cleaner and more connected future. “Oman’s electricity sector stands at the forefront of change”, he said. “Through partnerships like IEEE PowerTalks, we continue to invest in digital solutions and smarter grids that serve our communities better”.

Eng Abdullah al Wahaibi, Chairman of IEEE Power & Energy Society Oman Chapter, welcomed participants and highlighted the importance of local expertise. “The power sector’s transformation will depend on the talent we nurture here in Oman”, he said, urging greater participation from young professionals and researchers.

The morning session, Power Market Updates, examined regulatory reform, diversification of the energy mix, regional power trade and the financial frameworks driving future projects. Discussions emphasised the urgency of aligning investment and innovation with Oman Vision 2040 goals.

In the afternoon, Power Systems and Grid Solutions explored how AI and advanced analytics are strengthening grid resilience under higher renewable penetration. Speakers outlined pathways for integrating hybrid storage, modernising transmission and designing adaptive demand-response mechanisms.

The final session, Distribution Systems, focused on decarbonising local networks and improving operational efficiency. Experts discussed predictive maintenance, outage prevention and the digital tools that can reduce system losses while increasing reliability.

As the day came to a close, Eng Abdullah al Wahaibi delivered a unifying message. “Technology is only part of the equation”, he said. “Real progress comes from collaboration, shared knowledge and the will to act. Let this forum inspire the change we want to see across our industries and institutions”.

His words captured the spirit of IEEE PowerTalks 2025 — a space where expertise meets purpose and where dialogue becomes a driver of sustainable innovation. The message from Day 1 was unmistakable: the energy transition is a shared responsibility. Engineers, policymakers and innovators are being challenged to turn insight into implementation, to carry the momentum beyond OCEC and translate ideas into measurable change across Oman’s power landscape.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

