RIYADH — The Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) has confirmed its support for the employment of 160,000 Saudi males and females in the facilities of the private sector since the beginning of 2022 till July.



Hadaf said the number of Saudi males and females came according to the National Labor Observatory' data, stating that they have provided them with several employment services and programs that targets Saudi cadres.



The number of the facilities benefited from the labor programs and services during the 7 months of 2022 has exceeded 42,000 facilities, and 63% of them are small and medium enterprises (SMEs) enterprises.



Hadaf provides several programs and initiatives that support the training and employment for Saudi males and females.



It also supports the facilities and enterprises in all sectors and professions such as: employment support program; on-the-job training (Tamheer); worker women transport support program (Wusool); kindergarten support program (Qurrah), and several more.



Hadaf confirmed its keenness in supporting the training of the both sexes of the Saudi cadres empowerment in all sectors and professions that’s required in the labor market through all its branches all over Saudi Arabia, and via the National Labor Portal (Taqat): https://www.taqat.sa/web/guest/individual

