KUWAIT – GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi said that the economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council states have demonstrated strong resilience in absorbing global economic shocks despite international challenges.

He noted that robust non-oil activity, supported by ongoing reforms and domestic demand, has driven growth across the region.

Al-Budaiwi made the remarks during the joint meeting of GCC finance ministers and central bank governors with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, held today in Kuwait.

He stressed that the economic outlook remains positive, supported by continued reforms, the expansion of natural gas production, reduced dependence on oil, and stable inflation rates.