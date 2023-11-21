RIYADH — The General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) revealed that the number of Saudi subscribers, covered by the social insurance system, represent 22.4 percent of the total subscribers registered in the private sector.

The number of Saudi subscribers of GOSI recorded an increase of 47500 during the third quarter of the current year, reaching 2.27 million workers by the end of the third quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2023, according to the latest report published by GOSI.



The total number of GOSI subscribers, who work in the government and private sectors, reached 10.69 million by the end of the third quarter of 2023. The number of subscribers in public and private sectors increased by about two percent during the third quarter of 2023, compared to the previous quarter when it reached 10.5 million subscribers.



The total number of active subscribers, who work in the private sector, reached 10.15 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023, an increase of two percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023, when it reached 9.98 million subscribers.



The number of foreigners working in the private sector represent 77.6 percent of the total subscribers and their number posted an increase of about 127900 subscribers, bringing their number to 7.88 million workers in the third quarter of 2023.



According to the GOSI report, the largest number of active subscribers registered in the social insurance system was in the Riyadh region, with approximately 4.47 million subscribers by the end of the third quarter of 2023, representing about 44 percent of the total subscribers.

