New York: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi has stressed the importance of following up and strengthening the ties between the Council and the United Kingdom, including the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two sides, which is an essential element of the strategic partnership and will contribute to achieving common interests.



This came during Albudaiwi’s meeting with Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Lord Tariq Ahmad today, on the sidelines of the meetings of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States of America.



Albudaiwi stated that several topics were discussed during the meeting, most notably following up on the developments in the negotiations of the FTA between the Council and the UK and Northern Ireland, in addition to following up on the outcomes of the recently held GCC-British ministerial meeting.



The two sides also reviewed the latest developments at the regional and international levels of common interest, especially in enhancing regional and global security and stability.