H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, emphasised the steadfast commitment of the Fujairah government, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to prioritise creating and leveraging opportunities for a brighter and more prosperous future. A commitment that, he said, aligns with the UAE's ongoing and accelerated development at every level.

"The journey towards ambitious goals and sustainable development is where our sights are set, with aligned efforts, unwavering determination, and continuous contribution aimed at fostering human development and leading Fujairah towards excellence and leadership across all domains," H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said in an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), where he highlighted the Fujairah Plan 2026.

"The plan is meant to shape the emirate's future and serve as a springboard for further development and prosperity, in line with the UAE's growing momentum towards a brighter tomorrow, with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spearheading the nation's charge."

The Crown Prince described the Fujairah Plan 2026 as a key project aiming to achieve the highest levels of development in vital sectors, which serve as primary drivers of the comprehensive and sustainable development across the Emirate of Fujairah and the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi expressed his confidence that the Plan will be a transformative leap forward, benefitting both individuals and institutions. The Plan, he added, is expected to translate grand ambitions into tangible results propelling the UAE's comprehensive development forward. Ultimately, it aims to create a more prosperous future for all residents of Fujairah.

He also highlighted the Plan's objective of boosting government performance through upskilling, innovation, and supporting talent to keep pace with global governmental development requirements and thus enhance government services.

Regarding the strategic objectives in optimising government work and their impact on the emirate's economic growth, the Fujairah Crown Prince identified building a robust financial system as a top priority. This system will directly support development in the emirate through various projects focused on ensuring financial sustainability via leading financial policies.

By leveraging the outputs of this strategy, the government aims to provide an exceptional customer experience in terms of government service provision. This will involve improving the experience for beneficiaries by reducing service delivery times and ensuring service integration and streamlined procedures.

Sheikh Mohammed then spotlighted the Plan's focal points in the economic sector and its anticipated role in accelerating progress in the emirate. He underscored that a key objective is to establish a flexible and competitive business environment by raising the efficiency of investment in the emirate and actively supporting the entrepreneurship sector, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a focus on startups in the emirate's targeted growth areas.

The overall aim is to solidify Fujairah's position as a conducive and attractive hub for innovators and entrepreneurs across various fields. The Plan also includes developing mechanisms to bolster exports from local companies.

Additionally, it will involve designing and launching integrated programmes to encourage young people and entrepreneurs from Fujairah to establish and invest in local companies within the emirate. These programmes will provide the necessary support for their development and promotion on both local and regional levels.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the Fujairah Plan is on a path to transforming its industrial landscape, aiming to attract global giants and bolster its regional and global investment.

He added that the Fujairah 2026 Plan was designed to enhance regional and global investment opportunities in the industrial and economic sectors by launching supportive incentive programmes. These include supporting the mining industries and construction materials production and organising global dialogue forums, which bring decision-makers, experts, and business owners to Fujairah to discuss challenges and seek solutions.

Sheikh Mohammed further emphasised that Fujairah has become a global hub for numerous Arab and international quarrying and mining companies. It cradles the Fujairah Rock Wool Factory, the first company to manufacture Rock wool insulation products in the GCC region. These ventures prioritise sustainability and align with global climate initiatives, securing a long-lasting future for Fujairah.

Regarding the impact of the Fujairah Plan 2026 on improving the quality of life for community members, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted how the Plan aims to do this by streamlining government services and efficiency, leading to easier access, faster delivery, and higher quality services, ultimately boosting satisfaction levels.

The Crown Prince outlined the strategies within the Fujairah Plan to boost the emirate's tourism sector. Leveraging Fujairah's rich historical heritage, diverse natural resources, and strategic geographical location, the Plan seeks to position it as a premier global tourism destination.

He added that initiatives, such as the Fujairah Adventures Park, aim to bolster adventure tourism through high-quality events and collaborations with international organisations. Another key focus is creating distinctive tourist attractions, including agritourism sites, to encourage domestic tourism and promote local culture and production.

Regarding cultural tourism, he emphasised the importance of international cultural events and festivals in promoting human concepts among people worldwide, bridging cultural gaps, sharing diverse cultural experiences, and openness to others. Therefore, developing cultural attraction areas such as museums, heritage sites, archaeological landmarks, and religious structures in various regions of Fujairah is crucial.

Concerning the Fujairah government's aspirations to develop investment sectors in foreign trade, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the leading global status of the emirate's foreign trade sector, thanks to the significant presence of major oil, gas, mining, and logistics companies in the emirate, cementing its position as a vital link between East and West.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, emphasised the importance of the private sector's contribution to implementing development projects in the emirate by organising and strengthening the partnership between the government and private sectors. This contributes to achieving the Plan's goals and the vision of Fujairah in this field.

He also underscored the importance of global forums and exhibitions concerned with the energy markets, mineral resources, and environment sectors, which are organised and hosted by the Emirate of Fujairah. These events showcase Fujairah's advanced capabilities and infrastructure, which contribute to its success. This, in turn, benefits the local economy by increasing foreign trade opportunities, collaboration, and knowledge sharing between local and international companies.

The Crown Prince highlighted the infrastructure sector as a key component of the Fujairah Plan 2026. This focus on infrastructure reflects its key role in supporting the movement of people and goods, as well as delivering services across the emirate. The Etihad Rail project is specifically mentioned as a major driver for the Plan's success, improving both personal mobility and freight transportation.

The Fujairah Plan 2026 includes a focus on urban planning and development. This will involve using modern technologies like artificial intelligence and smart applications to manage projects. The Plan also prioritises supporting a green economy and environmental sustainability.

He added that the Plan leverages the emirate's natural beauty by developing integrated tourism experiences in waterfront areas. This will attract tourists and visitors while also promoting environmental awareness among the community. The Plan focuses on preserving the environment, planting trees, and protecting wildlife.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the Plan prioritises empowering the emirate's workforce. The government sees people as the foundation for success and has launched the Fujairah Government Excellence Programme to improve employee performance and government efficiency overall. This programme aims to achieve leadership and excellence in government services.

He outlined the Fujairah government's focus on empowering its workforce. This will involve training and upskilling national cadres in the latest vital sectors, incorporating best practices, and collaborating with the private sector to deliver specialised training programmes.

He emphasised the importance of fostering leadership, excellence, and innovation in government work by enhancing employee capabilities through professional innovation. This involves providing employees with the knowledge and skills necessary to anticipate future developments, understand expected scenarios, and identify global trends in government operations.

The Crown Prince emphasised the Fujairah government's commitment to the sports sector's continuous development, highlighting its importance in supporting sustainable and comprehensive development.

"Under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, the government prioritises the sports sector to boost the country's sustainable growth and global competitiveness. This vision entails investing in infrastructure, strategic planning for hosting international competitions, and fostering partnerships with government and private sector entities, sports institutions, and federations. It also involves fostering the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and training opportunities internationally through participation in championships and recruiting athletes from clubs and national teams."

He highlighted the increasing global interest in sports, especially martial arts, emphasising their significance in individual development. To cater to this interest, the Fujairah Martial Arts Club was established in 2013, serving as a hub for enthusiasts. Over the years, it has evolved into a prominent global venue for hosting international championships across various martial arts disciplines.

He also underscored the Fujairah government's focus on marine sports, leveraging the emirate's geographical advantages and infrastructure. The Fujairah International Marine Club has played a pivotal role in elevating the global status of marine sports, consistently adhering to high standards of quality and competition for over twenty-five years.

He emphasised the importance of traditional sports, such as equestrianism, in the UAE's cultural heritage and Arab-Islamic civilisation. This commitment is exemplified by the globally recognised Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship in 2023 during its eighth edition, alongside the addition of the Fujairah Show Jumping and Dressage Championships. These events have garnered international acclaim, underscoring the significance of the Arabian horse in history.

Furthermore, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi expressed optimism and high aspirations for the Fujairah Plan 2026. He highlighted its integration of projects and initiatives across various fields, aiming for sustainable and comprehensive development in alignment with Fujairah's vision. Overcoming challenges, seizing opportunities, and reinforcing the UAE's leadership across domains are central to realising a better and more successful future, he explained.

At the end of the meeting, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, praised the Emirates News Agency (WAM) for its support of media work in the country. He acknowledged WAM's high level of professionalism and efficiency both regionally and internationally. He commended WAM for enhancing the country's competitive edge in the media field by promoting societal development, transferring knowledge, and fostering constructive discourse.