RIYADH — Riyadh Mayor Prince Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf highlighted the capital’s dynamic economy and inclusivity, pointing out that non-Saudi residents account for more than half of the city’s population.



This, he noted, reflects Riyadh’s economic strength, diversity, and appeal. The remarks were made during his address at the Saudi-French Investment Forum on Tuesday.



Prince Faisal underscored the longstanding ties between Saudi Arabia and France, which span over a century.



He revisited key milestones that have shaped this relationship, including the 1967 visit of King Faisal to France and his meeting with President Charles de Gaulle, a historic moment that deepened bilateral ties.



He also referenced Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s 2018 visit to France, during which 19 agreements worth over $18 billion were signed between Saudi and French companies. These agreements covered sectors such as petrochemicals, water treatment, tourism, and culture.



The mayor also highlighted the special relationship between Riyadh and Paris, which began in 1997 with the signing of a cooperation and friendship agreement during the visit of King Salman, then Governor of Riyadh.



He praised the continuous growth of this partnership, celebrating its success across multiple levels.



In his speech, Prince Faisal spoke about the ambitious transformation underway in Riyadh as part of Saudi Vision 2030.



Describing the vision as a roadmap to a more prosperous and sustainable future, he emphasized that Riyadh is undergoing an unprecedented phase of economic and developmental change, positioning it as one of the world’s most attractive cities for investment.



He outlined several major projects currently shaping the capital, including the Riyadh Metro project, one of the largest public transportation initiatives globally, as well as cultural and entertainment projects such as Diriyah, Qiddiya, and King Salman Park. These projects aim to improve quality of life and establish Riyadh as a premier global destination.



Prince Faisal invited French investors to explore the wealth of promising opportunities in the Saudi capital, emphasizing that the realization of Riyadh’s ambitious future depends on international collaboration and strategic partnerships.



He concluded, "Riyadh is not just a city of the present but a city of the future."

