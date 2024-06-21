MUSCAT: Oman's information and communications technology (ICT) sector is experiencing a remarkable upswing, marked by a surge in companies and a growing workforce. This robust growth signifies not just the sector's own dynamism but also its critical role in the nation's broader economic diversification efforts.

Data from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion paint a vivid picture – by the close of 2023, a staggering 6,828 companies had registered within Oman's ICT sector. This diverse landscape encompasses a variety of business structures, including partnerships, joint-stock companies, sole proprietorships, limited liability companies, and even branches of foreign companies. It highlights the sector's dynamism and its ability to attract investors, fostering a competitive and vibrant marketplace.

The Ministry of Labour's 2023 figures further underscore the ICT sector's significance as a job creator. With over 44,700 individuals employed in this field – split between the private and public sectors – the ICT landscape offers a significant wellspring of job opportunities. This, particularly for Omani youth, cements the sector's importance within the national economy.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology reports a significant rise in cloud services. This burgeoning space now boasts five certified information-rich service providers alongside eight security assessment services. This expansion underscores the sector's evolving sophistication and its pivotal role in propelling the broader digital economy forward.

The data paint a clear picture: Oman's ICT sector is a vital cog in the nation's economic engine, driving diversification and generating employment. The sector's diversity and competitiveness speak volumes about its attractiveness to investors.

To maintain and accelerate this growth trajectory, several key recommendations have been put forth:

• Government backing: Continued government support, through both financial resources and infrastructural development initiatives, is essential.

• Investing in skills: Enhancing the workforce's capabilities through targeted training and development programs will ensure the sector's long-term sustainability.

• A magnet for investment: Intensified efforts are crucial to attract further foreign investment into the sector.

• Digital transformation across sectors: Promoting the adoption of digital services across all economic sectors will be paramount for comprehensive economic modernization.

With strong support and a strategic focus, this sector is poised to propel Oman's economic future, potentially positioning the nation as a regional leader in technology and innovation. As the ICT landscape continues its dynamic evolution, it will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping a prosperous and digitally advanced Oman.

