The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has launched a new series of events, including a set of specialised educational workshops, to promote tax awareness among school and university students as part of its comprehensive awareness campaign for this key sector.

The events are scheduled to coincide with the start of the 2023/2024 academic year and aim to enhance student awareness about the basics and importance of the tax system.

The Authority explained that the campaign’s activities are organised in collaboration with the relevant educational institutions in the government, semi-government, and private sectors. It aims to enhance tax awareness among students – the future leaders and entrepreneurs – providing them with clear information to help them form a comprehensive understanding of the basics, objectives, and procedures of the tax system, which has become a fundamental part of the UAE community’s everyday life.

The first workshop of the campaign was held in the first week of academic year 2023/2024 at Al Mawakeb Private School in Al Barsha, Dubai. During this workshop, Khalid Ali Al Bastani, Director-General of the FTA, congratulated the students on the new academic year, wishing them success in their educational journey.

“This campaign is part of the Authority’s efforts to raise tax awareness among all segments of the community, especially school and university students,” said Al Bustani in his speech at the workshop, which was attended by a crowd of students.

The FTA Director-General to emphasised, “The campaign to enhance student awareness about the basics and importance of the tax system aims to provide school and university students with essential information about tax laws and procedures, encouraging those among them who may want to specialise in this field to consider pursuing tax-related education in the future. This, in turn, will help expand the pool of qualified and skilled professionals in the tax field.”

The workshop was attended by Zahra Al Dahmani, Director of Taxpayer Services at the FTA, and Moussa Shahbaz, Director of Al Mawakeb Private School, along with a number of officials from the Authority and the school.

During the workshop, FTA representatives presented a comprehensive explanation of the types of taxes applied in the UAE, including Value Added Tax (VAT), Excise Tax, and Corporate Tax, detailing the rates associated with each of them. They also clarified the mandatory and voluntary registration thresholds for VAT, the goods subject to Excise Tax, and the tax rates applied to them.

The FTA experts went on to cover Corporate Tax, outlining the income that is subject to taxation in that regard and the rate applied. They also answered questions raised by participating students about tax laws and procedures in general.

The Authority noted that there will be more similar events throughout the current academic year as part of the campaign to enhance student awareness about the basics and importance of the tax system, organised in collaboration with schools and universities across the country.

The Federal Tax Authority pointed out that it had organised several events over the past academic year as part of this awareness campaign, including workshops at the University of Sharjah, the American University in Dubai, and Al Mawakeb School in Barsha. The Authority asserted that the campaign aims to reach students in academic institutions across all seven emirates of the UAE.