Muscat: The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) hosted its inaugural Ramadan Evening on Tuesday under the theme ‘The Importance of Expo Japan 2025 for the Private Sector’, highlighting the strategic role of Omani businesses in promoting the nation’s heritage, innovation, and sustainable development on the global stage.

Held under the patronage of H E Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, the event underscored how participation in global expos can create new avenues for economic cooperation and investment.

Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of OCCI, stated that Oman’s participation in Expo Japan 2025 will reflect its national identity, rich heritage, and ongoing journey towards sustainable growth.

“The exhibition provides an exceptional opportunity for Omani businesses to engage with major global economies, expand international partnerships, and explore the latest innovations across diverse sectors.”

He added that participation in Expo Japan 2025 “is a golden opportunity for the private sector to showcase its capabilities and innovations”. It will also pave the way for partnerships that contribute to sustainable development and economic prosperity, he noted.

Rawas further explained that the OCCI’s Ramadan Evenings initiative aims to create an interactive platform, fostering dialogue between the public and private sectors while identifying investment opportunities aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

“This initiative targets promising economic sectors to build a robust and sustainable economy.”

He also urged entrepreneurs to capitalise on this opportunity to enhance their presence in international markets. “Expo Japan 2025 will focus on artificial intelligence, sustainability, digital transformation, and future technologies, providing an exceptional opportunity for the Omani private sector to engage with cutting-edge innovations. This will strengthen their capacity for growth and competitiveness,” he added.

Zakaria bin Abdullah al Saadi, CEO of OCCI, emphasised the chamber’s commitment to strengthening dialogue between sectors and addressing economic challenges through its series of evening events.

“These gatherings are pivotal in fostering strategic discussions that contribute to enhancing the business environment and attracting investments. They align with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and promote economic diversification.”

Saadi added that the focus on Expo Japan 2025 is timely, as Oman finalises preparations for its participation in the global event, scheduled from April 13 to October 13 in Osaka.

The exhibition’s theme, ‘Designing the Future Society for Our Lives’, aligns with Oman’s commitment to innovation, cultural exchange, and sustainable development.

Saadi affirmed that the chamber is dedicated to facilitating private sector participation and ensuring that Oman’s presence at the Expo reflects its heritage, present, and future aspirations. He encouraged businesses to leverage this platform to promote Oman’s vision and expand their global reach.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

