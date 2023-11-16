KUWAIT CITY: The Public Authority for Manpower sources said the biggest number of expatriates living illegally in the country was arrested this year in August, September, and October, at 1,175 and 996 and 836 respectively.



The four-member Joint Committee led by the Public Authority for Manpower, and comprising members from the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the Kuwait Municipality is said to have arrested from the beginning of this year until last October, 5,504 workers – violators of residence and labor laws, and legal measures were taken against them to deport them from the country.



According to PAM sources, these violating workers were 2,115 working in the private sector who held Article 18 work visas, and 1,429 domestic workers who held Article 20, representing 26 percent of the total violators, in addition to 28 who were on family visa government sector workers (Article 17), in addition to 1,910 whose work permits had expired and were living illegally in the country. The sources explained that some of those arrested indicated that they paid money to business owners in exchange for recruiting them, which ranged between 1,500 and 2,000 dinars.

