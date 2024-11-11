Muscat – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has reported marked progress in advancing Oman’s fisheries sector as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s food security and expand value-added exports, including improvements in infrastructure, streamlined marketing systems, and enhanced quality control in fish markets across the nation.

The fisheries sector has grown rapidly, now operating 119 fish processing factories. By the end of 2023, the country recorded 62 fish markets and 1,009 fish shops. To support smooth operations in the central wholesale fish market, the ministry issued 489 permits for tanker entry. Meanwhile, the number of licences for trading live aquatic products rose to 915, and fish vendor licences increased from 753 to 905.

The country’s fish processing capacity continues to grow, catering to both local and international demand. Oman now has 94 fish processing and freezing factories and an additional eight facilities located on ships as of October 2024. To diversify offerings, three fish canning factories have been opened, besides specialised facilities to produce ready-to-cook fish products and refined fish oil.

Infrastructure upgrades are also underway with construction of 16 new or upgraded fish markets across several governorates, enhancing local sales channels and meeting growing consumer needs. The ministry has conducted several field visits to fish markets, landing centres and marketing outlets to ensure quality standards are maintained, reinforcing both food security and consumer protection.

For further support to the sector, the ministry organised a series of exhibitions and marketing initiatives in 2024, including an annual fish marketing programme. This initiative, conducted in collaboration with fish marketing companies, ensures a steady supply of fish during summer months when climatic factors affect availability.

