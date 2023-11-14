ABU DHABI -- Abu Dhabi-based EIH Ethmar International Holding has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council “Nafis”, the federal entity mandated to support the UAE’s human development programme and recruitment of Emirati workforce, within the private sector, in support of the UAE economy.

The MoU highlighted the cooperation between the two parties in the programmes and initiatives that aim to hone the skills of young Emirati talent with rewarding job opportunities in the private sector, with hiring opportunities offered by EIH in alignment with government target goals set by the UAE leadership.

As the economic diversification of the UAE economy continues, the private sector’s role in sustainable socio-economic development is recognised as key to the programme’s success, reflecting the increasing need for solid partnerships between public and private entities in developing and employing national talents.

As per the MoU, Nafis will engage EIH in its programmes and initiatives, allowing EIH to take advantage of the benefits, registration, organisation of awareness-raising workshops, and passing the necessary budgets for the mutually agreed programmes. For its part, EIH will play a pivotal role in encouraging its subsidiaries, partners, and stakeholders to take part in Nafis’ initiatives and programmes, supporting these initiatives by organising its awareness workshops and recruiting at least 350 UAE talents into the Group in two years.

The MoU was signed by Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of Nafis, and Ali Elgebely, Group CEO and Managing Director of EIH. The event was also attended by officials from both parties and representatives of the local media.

Commenting on the agreement, Al Mazrouei said, “Today’s collaboration represents the latest agreement in a series of partnerships that have been established in the last few years between Nafis and private companies that take their social responsibility for training and employing Emirati youth seriously. We are confident that these new joint efforts, with EIH, will further support the ongoing Emiratisation process.”

Elgebely stated, “Noting that Nafis has launched several national initiatives to build partnerships between the public and private sectors, regarding training and development of UAE youth. It is also worth mentioning that this is not the first partnership we have launched with national entities mandated with training, developing, and employing Emirati talents, as these activities resonate very clearly with EIH Group’s vision and social mission.”

In 2022, EIH signed a similar agreement with the UAE’s Human Resources Authority to support Emiratisation programmes as part of its vision and strategy to add value to the national economy and be socially responsible for achieving full employment for UAE nationals.