Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW) has showcased the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC) of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) in supporting entrepreneurs and enhancing their presence in the local and international business arena.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Emirati tech entrepreneur Dr Reem Al Jneibi, founder of Stellr Studio, a technology startup, said that ADBW is a leading platform that offers multiple opportunities to engage with organisations and businesses, through its dialogue sessions and workshops that highlight the latest innovations and services.

The platform will present innovative applications that promote business growth, expand the customer base and achieve the best results and returns for projects, she added. .

She also highlighted her efforts, through her startup, to empower communities and drive growth by utilising advanced technologies effectively.

Al Jneibi said that Stellr was founded in 2019, and it aims to provide innovative technological solutions based on the latest artificial intelligence technologies to meet the needs of companies and individuals in the digital world.

She noted that the company is dedicated to creating a unified platform that enhances communication between individuals and communities.

Emirati entrepreneur Maysam AlAbbadi said that the UAE is a land of opportunities that provides all the ingredients for excellence and creativity for young people.

She noted that her participation in Abu Dhabi Business Week comes to review her project in support of the government's innovation system.