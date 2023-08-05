

ABU DHABI - The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) provides long-term career opportunities for Emirati employees by focusing on recruitment, knowledge transfer, and training and development programmes.

In 2022, Emiratis represented 74% of FANR’s 248 employees. FANR continues to attract talented Emiratis to meet its business needs, recruiting an additional 22 Emiratis during the review period, according to FANR 2022 Annual Report.

FANR also understands the crucial role that women play in carrying out its mandate. Accordingly, FANR has assigned two Emirati Champions to enable Gender Balance and Equality in line with government direction.

Women make up over 45% of FANR’s overall workforce and hold leadership positions in key areas of the organisation, such as the Nuclear Safety, Radiation Safety, Finance, and Education and Training. Females represent 44% of the authority’s leadership. It is FANR belief that Emirati women can make a significant contribution to the nuclear industry, as 39% of the authority’s technical employees at present are women. Additionally, there are female FANR employees who have completed postgraduate studies in nuclear science.

FANR is committed to creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for all employees and dedicated to providing opportunities for women to advance their careers and make meaningful contributions to the authority and the nuclear industry in the UAE. By fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion, FANR is confident of achieving its goals and fulfilling its mandate as a regulatory body.

‘’We continue to place paramount importance on building Emirati capability in the nuclear regulatory sector, believing this is foundational to ensuring its sustainability. We also maintained our developmental efforts such as our internship and developee programmes, and invested in our existing and potential leaders to prepare them for the future. I am proud that Emiratis at FANR constitute over 74% of our total workforce with women representing over 44% of FANR employees, said Christer Viktorsson FANR Director General.