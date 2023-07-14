DUBAI - Dubai Municipality signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones (DIEZ) Authority as part of the Dubai Horizons System, which organises routes in low-altitude airspace and drone landing locations.

The MoU supports the aspirations of Dubai in the field of air mobility and achieving objectives and strategies of Dubai Municipality for the Dubai Horizons System with regard to planning routes for drones, airport locations, and low-altitude airspace landing locations, based on the partners’ experiences in civil aviation requirements and policies related to it, and the Municipality’s expertise in urban planning.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Mariam Al Muhairi, Acting CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality; and Muammar Al Katheeri, Chief Officer Engineering and Sustainability at the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

Al Muhairi said: “The agreements and strategic partnerships related to the Dubai Horizons System are in line with the aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai in the field of infrastructure for the aviation sector and the locations of airports and runways designated for drones.

It ensures development services related to this sector and reinforces the attractiveness, leadership, and competitiveness of Dubai and its leading position in the industry.

The MoU further supports the strategic cooperation and exchange of experiences and knowledge in the various fields of work of Dubai Municipality and ‘DIEZ’, and benefits from the joint services provided that enhance the Municipality’s efforts in adopting and supporting leading solutions in geographic information systems.”

Muammar Al Katheeri, Chief Officer Engineering & Sustainability at Dubai Integrated Economic Zone (DIEZ) said: “This step aligns with the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority's commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination with various government entities in Dubai and the UAE. The aim is to provide the necessary facilities and support for Dubai's future plans in aviation and other sectors.

This endeavour seeks to strengthen the investment environment of Dubai, consolidating its reputation as a global role model. The collaboration with Dubai Municipality showcases our dedication to contributing to the growth and future development of Dubai. This partnership strives to improve the quality of life and enhance the emirate's global competitiveness, in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040”.

The MoU further states sharing databases, geographical digital information, and 3D charts, which indicates the planning standards for low-altitude airspace in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Both parties will also exchange data and digital information related to route planning for drones and the locations of landing in low-altitude airspace.

Furthermore, under this MoU, the parties will provide the infrastructure of servers and geographic databases which are required to store the data and 3D charts and publish them on the appropriate systems. Consulting services in the field of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) will also be offered; in order to accomplish the interests of the respective parties. Additionally, they will also outline the communication mechanisms and define necessary contacts to handle requests, as well as emergency situations and escalating communications.

The MoU further stipulates that DIEZ is also committed to supporting Dubai Municipality in this project, including assistance with the mechanisms for implementing the pilot phase related to planning drone routes and low-altitude airspace landing locations.

It further entails organising specialised workshops in the region relating to the planning standards, and the provision of engineering and planning legislation that has been approved by the Civil Aviation Authority, in addition to coordinating with the Municipality in low-altitude airspace planning, by ensuring compatibility and harmony with its future urban plans.