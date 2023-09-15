DMCC, the world’s flagship free zone, has announced a 30% increase in Swiss company registrations in two years, as it concluded its first ‘Made For Trade Live’ roadshow in Switzerland, covering the Swiss cities of Geneva and Zurich, and showcasing Dubai’s thriving business environment.

It hosted business leaders from across Switzerland to reinforce Dubai's favourable business conditions to companies looking to expand internationally. DMCC showcased Dubai's world-class infrastructure, unique industry-specific offerings, wide range of services and business-friendly environment, which have cemented its reputation as an international business and trade hub, said a statement.

DMCC, a Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, held the roadshow in partnership with the Swiss Business Council UAE, Swiss Group and Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services and the Arab-Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

DMCC representatives briefed business leaders from various sectors on the ease of doing business in Dubai through DMCC, one of the world's most interconnected business districts, and home to more than 400 Swiss companies.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Bilateral trade between the UAE and Switzerland has now reached over $21 billion, and the UAE is Switzerland's most important trading partner in the Middle East.

“With over 400 Swiss businesses in our free zone, DMCC is overwhelmingly the destination of choice for Swiss multinationals as well as SMEs, a key driver of bilateral trade and investment between the UAE and Switzerland. Through this roadshow, we will further boost our deep trade relationship with the Swiss business community, especially given areas of significant mutual interest such as energy, precious metals and gemstones.”

Michael Lane, President, Swiss Business Council UAE, added: “The UAE is an important economic player in the region, and Dubai has risen to the global stage as a leading hub for business and trade. Our partnership with DMCC is rooted in the desire to strengthen bilateral relations between both nations and take them to new heights. We are confident that this roadshow has demonstrated to Swiss businesses the diverse opportunities available to expand their operations in the region and beyond through Dubai and DMCC.”

