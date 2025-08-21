Muscat – Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Oman are undergoing a rapid shift towards digitalisation, with experts stressing that innovation and technology adoption are becoming essential for growth and competitiveness in both local and international markets.

Digital tools are enabling SMEs to cut costs, improve efficiency, and expand their reach without heavy investment in traditional infrastructure.

From artificial intelligence (AI) to e-commerce platforms, businesses are leveraging new technologies to adapt to fast-changing customer needs and open new avenues for expansion.

Saeed bin Jumaa al Salti, a digital transformation consultant, said digitalisation is no longer just about introducing technology but about “a comprehensive transformation to improve operations, expand markets, and achieve continuous innovation”.

He added that technologies such as AI, big data analytics, and cloud services allow SMEs to enter new markets with flexibility and speed, while enhancing decision-making and service delivery.

“SMEs can now expand their business locally and internationally without the need for massive investments in infrastructure,” Salti said. “This creates opportunities for growth that were previously limited to large enterprises.”

Maha bint Mohammed al Habsi, an artificial intelligence trainer, noted that emerging technologies are now essential for SMEs aiming to grow and compete globally. “AI, cloud computing, blockchain, and the Internet of Things are essential tools for enabling SMEs to achieve sustainable growth,” she said.

“This is no longer a luxury but a necessity in an economy that demands flexibility and efficiency.”

Citing a study, Habsi said AI adoption in Oman’s industrial sector has already improved productivity, inventory management, and resource allocation. She added that digital platforms are allowing even small Omani startups to export to markets in Europe and Asia.

However, challenges remain. Ishaq bin Hilal al Sharyani, a specialist in training entrepreneurs, pointed out that limited funding, a shortage of digital expertise, and resistance to change continue to slow digital adoption.

“Cybersecurity and data protection also remain pressing concerns,” he said. He recommended that SMEs invest in staff training, collaborate with technology providers, and benefit from government programmes designed to support entrepreneurship and innovation.

Legal advisor Mazen bin Salem al Zaidi highlighted that recent reforms in commercial dispute resolution have also helped SMEs. Simplified procedures for handling rental, labour, and contracting disputes are easing the legal burden on smaller businesses, he said, while ongoing government support reflects the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 to diversify income sources and strengthen the SME sector’s role in the national economy.

Experts agreed that digitalisation represents both an opportunity and a necessity for SMEs. By embracing innovation, these enterprises can not only survive but also can thrive in a competitive global economy.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

