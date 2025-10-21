MUSCAT - In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) is emerging as a leading intergovernmental body advancing collaboration with the Sultanate of Oman, among other governments, private sectors and global institutions.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Riyadh, the DCO brings together 16 member states with a combined GDP of $3.5 trillion and a population of more than 800 million. It promotes inclusive and sustainable growth in the digital economy, focusing on bridging policy gaps and facilitating knowledge exchange.

“The DCO is the only intergovernmental organisation serving its member states towards the digital economy”, said Director General Dr Hajar El Haddaoui. “We work to close the gap in digital transformation while supporting 16 member states — serving more than 800 million people”.

The organisation operates through collaboration with both the public and private sectors. “Our council is served by ministers of technology or telecom depending on the country”, Dr Haddaoui explained. “We also have 55 observers — from global corporations to local champions — who contribute to our shared digital vision”.

At the heart of the DCO’s work is the concept of “tech diplomacy”, which connects policymakers, regulators and innovators to ensure that technological progress aligns with sustainable development. “Tech diplomacy today is not just a ministerial theory — it’s a practice”, she noted. “We bring experts, politicians and industry leaders together to discuss and act on emerging digital priorities”.

Earlier this year, the DCO expanded its presence in Oman during Comex 2025, convening its Observer Committee meeting in Muscat and gathering more than 50 international and regional CEOs. The organisation also announced the global rollout of STRIDE, an initiative that helps startups access markets, capital, mentorship and regulatory guidance.

STRIDE has supported over 300 startups, attracted more than $20 million in investment and partnered with over 30 entities worldwide, strengthening the startup ecosystem across member states.

Another milestone in Muscat was the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on data privacy, described by Dr Haddaoui as “a starting point and a collaboration about building resilience among our member states”. The agreement supports harmonising cross-border data governance through the DCO’s Data Embassy initiative — creating a trusted framework for digital economies.

In parallel, the DCO is collaborating with the World Economic Forum and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology on the Digital Foreign Direct Investment project, which is currently being piloted in Oman. The initiative aims to identify Oman’s digital strengths and provide policy recommendations to attract investment in digital infrastructure and innovation. The findings will be published in a joint report, showcasing Oman’s digital readiness and potential to become a leading regional destination for digital investment.

Through initiatives such as STRIDE, the Digital FDI project and cross-border data frameworks, the DCO continues to strengthen the foundation of global digital cooperation. It bridges economies, enables innovation and advances sustainable digital growth across its member states.

