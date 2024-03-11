AJMAN - H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation (HRNF), approved the budget of the Foundation and its affiliated centres for 2024, which is estimated at AED 57 million.

This came as Sheikh Ammar chaired the Foundation’s first Board of Trustees meeting for 2024, in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Foundations Board of Trustees; Tariq Abdullah Mohammed Al Awadhi, Director-General of HRNF, and a number of members of the Board of Trustees, during which a number of topics on the agenda were reviewed.

During the meeting held at the Ruler’s Office, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi praised the performance of the members of the Board of Trustees and the level of services provided by the Foundation to citizens in the Emirate of Ajman, as well as the level of strategic organisation of charitable aspects and social activities.

The Crown Prince of Ajman stressed the necessity of adopting community service projects that support the beneficiary groups and consolidate community partnership with charitable associations and bodies, in implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, to promote the concept of helping others as a human value to reach the largest segment of citizens.

Sheikh Ammar approved the project to replace citizens’ housing, which will begin work this year, specifying the eligible categories, eligibility criteria, the budget required for the project, and a model of the housing proposed to be built. He directed the implementation of the executive regulations for the project, which includes the types and values of housing assistance and the jurisdiction to consider requests for housing assistance.

The Crown Prince of Ajman reviewed the annual report of the Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Centre-Ajman to serve the Holy Quran, where the number of beneficiaries of the centre's services last year reached 7,610 beneficiaries, in addition to the printing of 23,000 copies of the Holy Qur’an instructed to be printed by Sheikh Humaid Al Nuaimi. Additionally, 5 of the centre's students participated in the Ramadan activities in Ajman, and a reader from the Hamid Centre in the Republic of Albania participated with the World Muslim Communities Council.

Sheikh Ammar and members of the Council also reviewed the Foundation’s annual report for 2023, where the total amount spent on aid reached AED 40,866,955, and the number of its beneficiaries reached 10,391 beneficiaries, distributed among six main sectors: social, religious, community, educational, health and emergency.

The Council discussed the latest developments in the Foundation’s endowments, the proposal to develop the Foundation’s organisational structure, and the report of the Financial Audit Authority. It also discussed a number of general topics related to charitable work.