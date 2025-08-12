Muscat – Creative and cultural industries are emerging as a key driver of Oman’s economic diversification, with potential to link heritage with innovation and support the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Dr Salim bin Mohammed al Hinai, Assistant Professor at the College of Arts and Sciences, University of Nizwa, while giving a background, underlined that creative industries encompass sectors that “rely on innovation and individual talent, and contribute to transforming ideas into products and services with an economic dimension”.

These range from traditional crafts and fine arts to literature, publishing, music, cinema, design and digital media.

“I have witnessed significant development in the Omani dagger industry, silver jewellery and traditional weaving, particularly in the wilayats of Nizwa and Suhar,” Dr Hinai said.

“There is also strong growth in graphic design, digital content production and the Omani film industry, as well as cultural events like the Muscat International Book Fair and Muscat International Film Festival. This sector supports Omani identity and the local economy.”

He added that the sector creates jobs in design, crafts and digital content while linking heritage with modern products to enhance cultural tourism. “It offers high added value at relatively low investment costs and opens the door to global partnerships that showcase Omani culture.”

For Badriya bint Mohammed al Fouriya, Director of the Entrepreneurship Department at the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada), the creative sector is also a platform for entrepreneurship.

“Riyada works to empower owners of creative ideas through training, technical guidance, incubation programmes and financing facilities,” she said. “We also partner with cultural, educational and community institutions to invest in Omani intellectual heritage and produce renewed cultural content.”

She stressed that the sector can increase competitiveness, generate income and create jobs if supported by the right legislative framework and skilled national talent.

Murtadha bin Abdul Khaliq al Lawati, Director General of the Place and People Museum, underlined the cultural value of traditional crafts. “Omani traditional industries go beyond function to become visual and cultural expressions of identity,” he said, adding that they have gained international admiration for their craftsmanship. While welcoming innovation, he warned against altering heritage products in ways that compromise authenticity.

“Industries linked to heritage symbols, such as the Omani dagger, should be preserved in their original form,” he said.

In Nizwa, entrepreneur Khalid bin Sulaiman Ambusaidi’s ‘Nuzul al Manazel’ project restores heritage houses using traditional materials and designs. “We kept the original structure intact, highlighting the moral and cultural value of the place,” he said. “Such projects promote Oman abroad as a country that values and protects its heritage.”

Ambusaidi believes the creative sector can thrive if restoration specialists highlight the stories behind heritage sites and use modern technologies for documentation and promotion. “Creative industries can connect past and present, strengthen cultural identity, and turn heritage into a sustainable cultural and economic resource,” he said.

