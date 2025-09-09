COMEX 2025, Oman’s premier technology exhibition, is set to significantly boost AI knowledge and adoption within the Sultanate of Oman through a multifaceted approach encompassing strategic initiatives, dedicated forums, investment opportunities, and skill development programmes. The event will serve as a pivotal platform for advancing Oman’s National Digital Economy Programme and Oman Vision 2040 goals.

Oman continues to focus on accelerating digital transformation in line with the Royal Directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. Artificial intelligence and advanced digital technologies are being harnessed to drive national economic growth in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

A key aspect of Comex 2025’s strategy to enhance AI knowledge is the AI and Quantum Computing Forum. This forum is specifically designed to raise awareness of advanced technologies and promote research and industrial partnerships, with discussions focusing on the applications of quantum AI across key sectors.

This dedicated space will bring together global tech experts, businesses, and government entities, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange. Furthermore, a hackathon focused on cybersecurity solutions will also be held as part of the event, which often incorporates AI-driven approaches to problem-solving, thereby nurturing practical AI skills among participants.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) will unveil several digital initiatives in the fields of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence during Comex. These initiatives, under the National Digital Economy Programme, aim to attract investment, promote public-private partnerships, support emerging technology firms, and foster international collaboration, all of which are crucial for the growth and dissemination of AI knowledge.

The event will also feature a dedicated pavilion for tech startups, offering specialised workshops that will likely include AI-focused training and mentorship.

Comex 2025 also emphasises skill development and community building to cultivate a tech-savvy workforce. The event will include workshops, talks, and live demonstrations led by industry experts, covering topics like emerging technologies, cybersecurity and digital transformation, which will undoubtedly include AI.

The success of previous Comex editions, such as Comex 2024, demonstrates the event’s capacity to drive significant investment and collaboration in the ICT sector, including AI. The presence of leading global companies further underscores the focus on AI. This direct engagement with cutting-edge AI solutions and thought leaders will provide invaluable learning opportunities for attendees.

Comex, reimagined as a global platform for digital progress, operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. It aims to showcase five future-defining ecosystems: eGovernment, enterprise arena, tech startup ecosystem, gaming as well as e-sports and fintech.

The Ministry of Transport, ommunications and Information Technology is leveraging Comex 2025 as a significant catalyst for digital transformation. The expo will feature over 300 local and international companies showcasing innovative solutions.

With over 140 start-ups, 200 companies and foreign delegations in attendance, Comex showcases the latest in AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing and digital transformation, signalling Oman’s ambition to be the regional innovation and technology leader.

The National Programme for the Digital Economy is a strategic plan to achieve a diversified and sustainable economy driven by technology, knowledge and innovation. The programme aligns a number of tracks including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, digital infrastructure, e-commerce, cybersecurity and the digital industry space.

Oman’s digital economy will account for around 10 per cent of Oman’s GDP by 2040. Reflecting this ambition, deals worth around RO 200 million were signed during Comex 2024. It is a testament to the Sultanate of Oman’s determination to embrace innovation, spur investment and build a sustainable, technology-led economy.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

