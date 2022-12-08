RIYADH: President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China expressed his pleasure at visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the first China-Arab Summit, and the first China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, in response to the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Upon his arrival at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Chinese president said in statements carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that "On this occasion, I am pleased to extend, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, my sincere greetings and best wishes to the government and people of the friendly Kingdom."