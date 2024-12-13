ABU DHABI - Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), and Tolibzoda Firdavs Nazrimad, Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT), signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and establish a robust framework for cooperation in various areas, including information exchange and expertise sharing.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate to foster cooperation in developing the banking and financial system, facilitate more efficient banking transactions, exchange information on best practices, discuss banking laws and regulations, and exchange technical expertise.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the MoU, Balama stated, "The MoU embodies the strength of the economic partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Tajikistan, and the significant opportunities for trade, investment, and financial development."

He added, "This agreement underscores our proactive approach towards collaborative efforts and expanding international partnerships. By broadening the scope of joint initiatives and business opportunities in the financial and banking sectors, we aim to support the economic, commercial, and investment goals of both countries. We look forward to working closely with our Tajik counterparts and achieve shared interest."

Nazrimad, in turn, said, "The UAE is one of Tajikistan's key partners in trading and investment. The cooperation between the CBUAE and the National Bank of Tajikistan reinforces our commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding economic opportunities. We will continue to work with the CBUAE to achieve common objectives that promote sustainable development and economic prosperity for both nations."