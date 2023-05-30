MINSK - Belarusian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yevgeny Shestakov met with the parliamentary delegation of Oman led by Said bin Mubarak Al-Muharrami, a member of the State Council of Oman and Head of the Oman-Belarus Friendship Group at the State Council, on Monday, BelTA reported from the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties discussed ways to intensify political, trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Oman, to flesh out the legal framework for bilateral relations and expand contacts in international organisations.