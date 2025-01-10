The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has approved changes to BNET wholesale service prices, enabling Internet service providers to offer significantly faster fibre broadband speeds to consumers at no extra cost.

BNET is Bahrain’s national broadband network operator, responsible for its fibre-optic infrastructure. As a wholesale provider, it grants access to its network to licensed telecom companies.

“Broadband connectivity is not just a luxury; it’s a necessity in today’s interconnected world,” stated Philip Marnick, general director of TRA.

“Whether it’s accessing information, conducting business, or simply enjoying entertainment, high-speed Internet empowers individuals and drives economic growth. By approving these changes, we are ensuring that Bahrain remains at the forefront of digital innovation while maintaining globally competitive pricing for our citizens.”

The TRA’s decision will allow Internet service providers to offer significantly faster fibre broadband speeds to their customers without increasing subscription fees. This move aligns with the TRA’s commitment to fostering a competitive market that benefits consumers.

“To ensure the prices we pay are globally competitive, we benchmark prices not just against our neighbours in the GCC, but also against other advanced competitive markets,” said Mr Marnick.

“We already have competitive mobile prices, and these changes we have approved will help ensure the prices we pay for fibre broadband services remain globally competitive. In approving the changes, we have also ensured that all telecommunications operators can continue to invest in their networks and services to ensure we always remain one of the best-connected countries in the world.”

This development underscores Bahrain’s dedication to creating an inclusive digital economy. By providing access to high-quality, affordable broadband services, the kingdom empowers its citizens to participate fully in the digital age, driving innovation and economic growth across all sectors.

Bahrain has consistently championed cutting-edge telecommunications infrastructure. With nationwide 5G coverage and widespread fibre broadband availability, the kingdom already boasts one of the most advanced communications markets globally. This latest development builds upon this strong foundation, ensuring that consumers and businesses have access to high-speed Internet essential for navigating the modern digital landscape.

The TRA said it remains committed to its overarching goal of fostering a robust and competitive telecommunications environment that benefits consumers, supports economic growth, and positions Bahrain as a leader in digital connectivity.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).