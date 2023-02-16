Bahrain was officially elected to assume the presidency of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) 2023, a global multilateral body that aims to boost the inclusive growth of the digital economy.

Mohamed bin Thamer Al Kaabi, Bahrain’s Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT), was announced as the new Chairman of the Council of the DCO, according to a press release.

Bahrain will regulate the strategic direction of the DCO during the next year and back the ongoing execution of the key initiatives and programmes that were launched by the association. This aligns with the Kingdom’s objectives to become a regional leader in the digital economy growth.

It is worth noting that the ascension of Bahrain to the presidency of the DCO was approved during the organisation’s second general assembly that was held in Riyadh on 5 February.

Al Kaabi commented: “Bahrain is ready to share its expertise and best practices with the member states of the DCO, to enhance the mission of empowering all nations to build digital economies that drive growth and development.”

Deemah Al Yahya, Secretary-General of the DCO, indicated: “Bahrain was one of the founding nations of the DCO, and now, under the presidency of Bahrain and the wise chairmanship of Al Kaabi, we look forward to making great progress towards our goal of digital prosperity for all in 2023.”

