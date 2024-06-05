The need to develop ties between Bahrain and Ghana by creating mutually beneficial development and investment opportunities was highlighted at a meeting.

The meeting took place between Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) and the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments of the Republic of Ghana, Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, at Bahrain EDB’s headquarters.

It was also attended by senior executives from Bahrain’s investment promotion agency, the Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Ghana to Bahrain residing in Riyadh, Mohammed Habibu Tijani, and Reginald Yofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, and other senior officials and representatives.

The meeting was designed to provide an opportunity for increased knowledge sharing between both investment promotion agencies, as well as fostering increased collaboration between the two nations.

