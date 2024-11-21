UAE - Ajman has announced the launch of the Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone (ANCFZ), a pioneering new free zone designed to streamline business setup and foster economic innovation.

As the UAE’s free zone landscape grows increasingly competitive, Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone introduces a fresh approach, making business establishment simpler, faster, and more accessible than ever before.

Located in the heart of Ajman, ANCFZ combines strategic geographic access with unique service offerings tailored to the needs of businesses of all sizes. With a portfolio that spans sectors from technology and trade to professional services and media, Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone is poised to be the free zone of choice for ambitious startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and multinational corporations alike.

The need for a new free zone in a crowded market

While the UAE already hosts over 45 free zones, many entrepreneurs and corporations encounter challenges with bureaucracy, time-intensive paperwork, and complicated registration processes.

Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone addresses these issues with an entirely fresh approach. Businesses looking for a competitive edge now have a fast and affordable alternative that puts clients’ convenience and growth first.

Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone sets itself apart by delivering two-hour business license issuance, 24-hour visa processing, and an all-inclusive digital portal where ANCFZ specialists handle all setup and administrative tasks on the client’s behalf. Entrepreneurs are empowered to focus on business growth while ANCFZ manages the complex processes traditionally associated with business registration and compliance.

Paradigm shift

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone, said: "Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone represents a paradigm shift in the UAE's business landscape. We are proud to provide a free zone that addresses the real challenges faced by entrepreneurs, focusing on accessibility, affordability, and speed to empower the next generation of businesses."

Rishi Somaiya, CEO of Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone, stated: "In today’s fast-paced business environment, efficiency and simplicity are paramount. Our free zone provides a comprehensive suite of services, ranging from registration to visa processing, empowering businesses to concentrate on growth rather than administrative tasks. Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone is not only competitive but also fundamentally user-centered, offering clients the freedom and flexibility they require.”

“We are dedicated to establishing ANCFZ as a premier free zone, renowned for its exceptional services and competitive offerings that attract businesses and entrepreneurs globally. Furthermore, we are committed to contributing to the economic growth of the Emirate of Ajman in line with Ajman Vision 2030, with a focus on fostering a sustainable future that emphasises human development, participation, and prosperity," Somaiya concluded.

Key advantages of Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone

2-Hour Licence Issuance: With ANCFZ’s expedited process, businesses can receive their UAE license within two hours of application.

24-Hour Visa Issuance: Business owners and employees enjoy swift visa processing and issuance within a day, setting a new standard in the UAE.

Cost-Effective, Flexible Packages: ANCFZ offers attractive packages, including installment payment options and a 10% discount for upfront payments. Entrepreneurs can select up to 10 business activities to suit their unique needs.

No Paperwork – We Handle the Process: Unlike many free zones, ANCFZ handles all aspects of the setup process, eliminating the need for clients to navigate portals or lengthy paperwork.

Comprehensive Range of Services: ANCFZ covers all aspects of business setup—from company registration to legal support and visa services—ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.

Strategic Location: Located in Ajman, ANCFZ provides businesses with unparalleled access to trade routes across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, making it an ideal hub for businesses targeting international markets.

Diverse Business Sectors: With opportunities in sectors including technology, trade, media, professional services, and even artificial intelligence and the metaverse, ANCFZ is positioned to attract forward-thinking entrepreneurs.

Strategic business solutions for international success

ANCFZ is more than just a free zone; it’s a gateway to global opportunities. With sector-specific resources and dedicated support, businesses at ANCFZ are positioned to achieve rapid expansion, attract international clients, and drive impactful growth in the UAE and beyond.

