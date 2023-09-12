AJMAN - The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has revealed that its new membership of establishments during the first half of 2023 reached 3,567.

The growth pace of the industrial sector in Ajman is accelerating remarkably as a result of the leadership's interest in this vital sector and the availability of infrastructure and an integrated service system.

The industrial membership in the Ajman Chamber grew by 6.9% during the first half of this year compared to the first half of 2022. The number of industrial memberships reached 773 during H1 2023, and the growth rate of industrial membership during the past three years reached 8%.

The Ajman Chamber is keen to attract specialised investments in modern industries based on technology and artificial intelligence and its keenness to increase the growth rates of manufacturing industries in Ajman.

During 2023, Ajman Chamber adopted an agenda of various activities to serve its members of companies to ensure the sustainability of their business, attract new investments, provide appropriate support to the entrepreneurship sector and attract young people to self-employment in line with the Emirate of Ajman and the UAE economically.