Technological innovation is a cornerstone of sustainable development. Saudi Arabia is strengthening non-oil sectors, including modern industries and technology, to support the national economy. The goal is to increase the contribution of these sectors to 50% of the GDP by 2030.

A variety of local and international companies are pivotal in advancing the Kingdom's industrial sector by introducing innovative technologies that align with Saudi Arabia's environmental and economic goals. These companies enhance the competitiveness of Saudi industries, demonstrating their commitment to Vision 2030 and its sustainable development objectives.

One key initiative supporting this vision is the SABIC Technical Conference 2025, which will take place in Jubail Industrial City from January 26 to 30, 2025. This event will bring together participants from over 52 countries and 400 organizations to showcase the latest innovations and technologies in sustainability and industrial growth.

Leading global and local companies will participate in the event, presenting cutting-edge technologies that boost the competitiveness of Saudi industries while contributing to the Kingdom's environmental and economic goals. This conference provides a platform for accelerating the adoption of innovations in renewable energy, manufacturing, and advanced industrial solutions.

Through such initiatives, Saudi Arabia underscores the importance of strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors, fostering a business-friendly environment that encourages collaboration between global and local companies in innovation. These events are also expected to attract investments and stimulate economic growth, aligning with Vision 2030’s goal of creating a more diversified and sustainable economy.

The conference is supported by strategic partner Khobrah Consultancy and Development, diamond sponsor Olayan Descon Industrial Company, and Yusuf Ahmed Kanoo Co. Ltd.

