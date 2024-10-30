UAE - AD Ports Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC) to explore developing digital trade solutions for the country’s customs department.

Under the MoU, AD Ports Group and GDVC will assess a range of possibilities to cooperate on a Single Window trade solution, customs and border solution, a trade management and risk management platform, as well as artificial intelligence-supported digital trade solutions.

Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group has a global network of ports, maritime and shipping, logistics and industrial development operations in more than 50 countries, and has a strategic interest in expanding its activities in Southeast Asia.

Boosting trade

The MoU was formalised after the UAE and Vietnam completed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which along with digital enhancements to customs solutions are expected to expedite trade between the countries.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “We welcome this opportunity to explore development of a Single Window solution and other best-in-class digital trade and customs solutions for the General Department of Vietnam Customs. Under the wise vision of our leadership, AD Ports Group will look to identify ways in which our Group can share its expertise to help digitalise Vietnam’s customs department and drive economic growth.”

The UAE is Vietnam’s top Arab trading partner, with the volume of non-oil trade between the countries reaching $12.1 billion in 2023, up 39% from 2022, according to the UAE Ministry of Economy.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).