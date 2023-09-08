Muscat - Conformity assessment refers to the process of demonstrating the eligibility of a product, process, system or even individuals according to specific industry standards. Organisations often utilise third-party regulatory bodies referred to as conformity assessment bodies (CABs) to obtain said assessment.

CABs play a significant role in the economy as they can enhance global trade by ensuring that goods and services are fit for various markets.

In the GCC region, the Gulf Council Cooperation Accreditation Centre is the responsible regulatory body for the accreditation of conformity assessment centres.

In an exclusive interview with the Observer, Director General of the Centre, Moteb al Mezani explained the importance of the regulatory body, “The GCC Accreditation Centre (GCCAC) is a centre of the member states who are responsible for ensuring the capabilities of the conformity assessment bodies like laboratories, inspection bodies, and certification bodies as well. Ensuring that those bodies are working according to international standards.” “In terms of safety, imagine that you go to a medical laboratory and receive an inaccurate result for example because perhaps the devices that they are using are not calibrated.

GCCAC assesses laboratories to be sure they are working correctly.” “In terms of trade, globalisation exists all around the world. Most countries are members of the World Trade Organisation, which will not accept any lab results from non-accredited labs. Specifically labs accredited by signatory accreditation bodies.” However, the accreditation of CABs is yet to be made mandatory in all member states, something Al Mezani believes, is necessary to boost intra trade between member states, and with the rest of the world.

The volume of trade between member states exceeds $100 billion, while trade between the GCC and Asia reached $336 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $578 billion by 2030, according to research firm Asia House.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).