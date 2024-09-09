NEW DELHI - H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, to discuss the strategic relations shared by the two countries and explore ways to serve their mutual interests.

The meeting took place during a reception hosted by the Indian Prime Minister for H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his accompanying delegation at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries and discussed ways to further advance these alliances, building on the ongoing progress across various fields of cooperation for the benefit of both nations and peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with his wishes for the Prime Minister's good health and well-being and for further progress and prosperity for India and its people.

Modi, in turn, welcomed Sheikh Khaled's visit to India and expressed his hopes for its success. He also asked His Highness to convey his greetings to the UAE President and his wishes for continued growth and development for the UAE and its people.

Modi also praised the UAE leadership for its ongoing commitment to advancing relations between the two countries across various fields.

The meeting also featured discussions on the UAE and India's historical bonds of friendship and cooperation across all key sectors, as well as the two countries' perspectives on several topics of mutual interest.

During the meeting, several strategic agreements were announcedwithin the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

These agreements and partnerships encompass a range of priority areas of mutual interest in both the public and private sectors, ensuring the continued achievement of comprehensive economic cooperation aspirations between the two friendly nations.

ADNOC has entered a 15-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) Heads of Agreement with IndianOil for 1 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of LNG, which will be primarily sourced from ADNOC's lower-carbon Ruwais LNG project. ADNOC has also signed a strategic framework agreement with Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited to extend its existing oil storage agreement and support India's energy security.

ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Gujarat to develop a major food and agriculture park featuring state-of-the-art technologies in India.

Meanwhile, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation has partnered with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India to provide a formal framework to share knowledge and exchange expertise across all areas of nuclear energy development, highlighting the UAE's leading nuclear capabilities, which are recognised by the International Atomic Energy Agency as a global benchmark for new nuclear nations worldwide.