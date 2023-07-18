Akio Isomata, Japanese Ambassador to the UAE, affirmed that the UAE and Japan share a historic strategic partnership spanning over five decades and encompassing all sectors.

Isomata noted that the two friendly countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations last year, and are looking forward to further cooperating over the next fifty years.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Isomata said that the official visit of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, to the UAE helped strengthen the close friendship and strong bilateral partnership between the two countries.

During the visit, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Kishida discussed various issues covering climate action, clean energy, infrastructure, space, education, cultural exchange and health.

The joint statement on climate action will lead the global efforts in carbon removal and support the upcoming COP28, hosted by the UAE in 2023 at Expo City Dubai, Isomata added.

He also affirmed that the UAE and Japan share the common goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050, and aim to enhance their future cooperation in renewable energy.

The visit of Kishida to Abu Dhabi heralded a new era of cooperation between the two countries in various areas, which began at the start of 2023, which was a new phase in their bilateral relations, Isomata said in conclusion.